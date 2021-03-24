Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

