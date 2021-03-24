Pier Capital LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Semtech worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,782 shares of company stock worth $3,405,248. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

