Pier Capital LLC Trims Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 14,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $201.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

