Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

