Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $348,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,868 shares in the company, valued at $759,639,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,949,110 shares of company stock worth $609,382,964 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

