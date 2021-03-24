First Foundation Advisors Buys 46 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold a total of 59,483 shares of company stock worth $15,856,487 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

