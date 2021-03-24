WealthShield Partners LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Cigna by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 758,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,842,000 after buying an additional 435,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $136.55 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.