Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $367,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

