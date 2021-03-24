Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $39,273.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,782,404 coins and its circulating supply is 9,744,985 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

