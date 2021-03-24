ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $967,649.19 and $145,460.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005195 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00248785 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028819 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002217 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

