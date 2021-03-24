HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

HomeStreet stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

