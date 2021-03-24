$656.85 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $656.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.60 million. Carter’s reported sales of $654.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,342,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.