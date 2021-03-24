Minter Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819,442.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and $819,442.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.83 or 0.00469647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00063068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00160375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.30 or 0.00829931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007794 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,861,241,040 coins and its circulating supply is 3,656,031,473 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

