Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $335.83

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 83% higher against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $335.83 or 0.00588888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.83 or 0.00469647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00063068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00160375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.30 or 0.00829931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

