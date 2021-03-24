Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.16% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

