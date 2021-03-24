Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

