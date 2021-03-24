Brokers Set Expectations for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE ONTO opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.