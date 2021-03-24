Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valvoline Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,256,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

