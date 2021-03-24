Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $4,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

