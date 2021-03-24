Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

NYSE:CLR opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

