Puyi (PUYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Puyi has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

