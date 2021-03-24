Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

