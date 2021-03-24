Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

