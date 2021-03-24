Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 million and a P/E ratio of -50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

