Benchmark Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $52.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. AAR has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.