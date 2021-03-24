Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $477,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

