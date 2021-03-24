WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 22,633 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

