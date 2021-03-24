WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

