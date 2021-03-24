WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

WTFC opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

