Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,133 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $153,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.