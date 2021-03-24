Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cintas worth $146,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $333.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

