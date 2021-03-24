Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

