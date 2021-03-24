Leuthold Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,328.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 578.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $280.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average of $251.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

