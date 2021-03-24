Leuthold Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

