Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,041.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,058.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,770.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.