Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

