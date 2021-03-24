Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $452.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $261.30 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

