TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.65 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTO opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. TClarke has a one year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 113.63 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.71.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

