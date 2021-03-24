TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.65 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CTO opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. TClarke has a one year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 113.63 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.71.
About TClarke
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.