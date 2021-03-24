Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $217.55 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

