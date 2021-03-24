Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

