Australian Unity Office Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AOF)

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Australian Unity Office Fund

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

