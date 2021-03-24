The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 396.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

