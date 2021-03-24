Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

DAC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

