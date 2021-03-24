Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $260.27 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $269.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.55 and a 200-day moving average of $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.