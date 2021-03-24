Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

