Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

