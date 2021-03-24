Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Insider Adam C. Procell Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Adam C. Procell sold 314 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $14,579.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam C. Procell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Adam C. Procell sold 225 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $10,485.00.

Willdan Group stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

