Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

