STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.58.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

