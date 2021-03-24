Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,768% compared to the typical volume of 241 call options.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

